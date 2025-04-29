Hong Kong's Landmark National Security Trial: The Release of '47 Democrats'

In a pivotal moment for Hong Kong's political landscape, four individuals involved in the high-profile national security trial known as the '47 democrats' were freed after serving over four years in prison. The release comes amid continued controversy surrounding Beijing's influence over the territory.

Former lawmakers Claudia Mo, Kwok Ka-ki, Jeremy Tam, and Gary Fan were quietly escorted from detention facilities to their homes, where they were greeted by heavy police presence and eager family members. The trial had attracted global criticism, with Western nations labeling the legal proceedings as politically driven.

The democrats had been charged under a national security law imposed by Beijing, accused of conspiratorial acts to subvert the government through an unauthorized primary election. As tensions persist between Hong Kong's activists and law enforcement, questions about the future of democracy in the region remain unresolved.

