Ankush Narang Appointed as Opposition Leader in Delhi MCD
Ankush Narang, a councillor from Ranjeet Nagar, has been appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party. This decision follows the BJP's victory in the MCD elections, where Raja Iqbal Singh was elected mayor, defeating Congress candidate Mandeep Singh.
Ankush Narang, a councillor representing Ranjeet Nagar, has been appointed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). This announcement was made in a letter to the MCD Secretary by AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.
The appointment comes in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to power in the MCD, with Raja Iqbal Singh being elected as mayor after defeating Congress nominee Mandeep Singh by 125 votes. The BJP's current tally in the corporation has increased to 117 seats out of 250.
The AAP, now holding 113 seats down from 134, boycotted the recent mayoral elections, which had seen a decline for the party. Meanwhile, the Congress has maintained a small presence with eight seats.
