Maryam Nawaz Defends Pakistan's Nuclear Power Amid Rising Tensions with India

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of Pakistan's Punjab province asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan's nuclear capabilities make it difficult for any country to attack it easily.

Addressing her first comments on recent tensions with India, Maryam noted that her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, played a pivotal role in fortifying Pakistan's defense through nuclear development. Despite rising tensions on the India-Pakistan border, she urged citizens to stay calm, stressing unity behind the armed forces.

While Maryam praised Pakistan's military strength, opposition figures from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf criticized the Sharifs for their silence on the fatal Pahalgam attack in India, challenging their diplomatic stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)