Maryam Nawaz Defends Pakistan's Nuclear Power Amid Rising Tensions with India

Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, underscores the country's nuclear strength amidst India-Pakistan tensions. She emphasizes unity alongside Pakistan's military, highlighting Nawaz Sharif's role in nuclear development. The opposition criticizes both Maryam and Nawaz for staying silent on the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:29 IST
Maryam Nawaz
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of Pakistan's Punjab province asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan's nuclear capabilities make it difficult for any country to attack it easily.

Addressing her first comments on recent tensions with India, Maryam noted that her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, played a pivotal role in fortifying Pakistan's defense through nuclear development. Despite rising tensions on the India-Pakistan border, she urged citizens to stay calm, stressing unity behind the armed forces.

While Maryam praised Pakistan's military strength, opposition figures from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf criticized the Sharifs for their silence on the fatal Pahalgam attack in India, challenging their diplomatic stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

