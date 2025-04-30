India Vows 'Zero Tolerance' Following Pahalgam Attack: Jaishankar Connects with Global Leaders

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has reached out to his counterparts from seven non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead. His discussions with the foreign ministers emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

This diplomatic outreach follows the UN Security Council's condemnation of the attack, despite some attempts to soften the language from certain quarters. The Pahalgam attack has sparked global condemnation, with world leaders like US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron expressing solidarity with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given India's armed forces full operational freedom to respond to the attack. He asserted that the nation is committed to delivering a firm response to terrorism, reflecting a unified global stance against such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)