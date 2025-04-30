Left Menu

India Vows 'Zero Tolerance' Following Pahalgam Attack: Jaishankar Connects with Global Leaders

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar communicated with UN Security Council non-permanent member nations following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India promised severe action against those involved. Prime Minister Modi assured a harsh response, highlighting the global support India received for its stand against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:39 IST
India Vows 'Zero Tolerance' Following Pahalgam Attack: Jaishankar Connects with Global Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has reached out to his counterparts from seven non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead. His discussions with the foreign ministers emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

This diplomatic outreach follows the UN Security Council's condemnation of the attack, despite some attempts to soften the language from certain quarters. The Pahalgam attack has sparked global condemnation, with world leaders like US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron expressing solidarity with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given India's armed forces full operational freedom to respond to the attack. He asserted that the nation is committed to delivering a firm response to terrorism, reflecting a unified global stance against such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025