Left Menu

PM Modi lauds NDRF for their "professionalism and resolve" on Raising Day

In a greeting post on X, the PM lauded the personnel for their "professionalism and resolve" and for always being the frontrunners in times of calamity. He underscored their efforts to "protect lives, provide relief and restore hope."

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:47 IST
PM Modi lauds NDRF for their "professionalism and resolve" on Raising Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, extended gratitude and appreciation to the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day. In a post on X, the PM lauded the personnel for their "professionalism and resolve" and for always being the frontrunners in times of calamity. He also underscored their efforts to "protect lives, provide relief and restore hope."

"On the Raising Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), we extend our deepest appreciation to the men and women whose professionalism and resolve stand tall in moments of crisis. Always at the forefront when a calamity strikes, NDRF personnel work tirelessly to protect lives, provide relief and restore hope under the most challenging circumstances," the PM wrote in the post. The Prime Minister further described their skills and sense of duty as the epitome of "the highest standard of service." He acknowledged the respect the force has earned globally, describing their service as "a benchmark in disaster preparedness and response."

"Their skills and sense of duty exemplify the highest standards of service. Over the years, the NDRF has emerged as a benchmark in disaster preparedness and response, earning much respect internationally," he emphasised. The Prime Minister attached some photographs of the NDRF personnel engaged in relief and management work and tagged the NDRF office handle in the message.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on the occasion of the NDRF Raising Day. In a post on X, he underscored their significant role in building a "disaster-resilient India" and described them as "the pillar of trust, the nation relies on during calamities."

He further saluted the personnel of the NDRF "who sacrificed themselves for others' safety." "Warm greetings to the personnel of @NDRFHQ on Raising Day. Through its significant role in realising the Modi govt's resolve to build a disaster-resilient India, the NDRF has today become the pillar of trust the nation relies on during calamities. Salute to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the safety of others," he wrote in the post.

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was raised on January 19, 2006, as a multi-skilled stand-alone Disaster Response Force to respond to all natural and man-made disasters. It attends to various disasters, including collapsed structure search-and-rescue operations during earthquakes and landslides, floodwater rescue, including cyclones, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear contingencies, and medical emergencies, among others.

It is strategically deployed across the country with 16 Battalions and 28 Regional Response Centers. NDRF Academy is located in Nagpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
2
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
3
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
4
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026