PM Modi lauds NDRF for their "professionalism and resolve" on Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, extended gratitude and appreciation to the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day. In a post on X, the PM lauded the personnel for their "professionalism and resolve" and for always being the frontrunners in times of calamity. He also underscored their efforts to "protect lives, provide relief and restore hope."

"On the Raising Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), we extend our deepest appreciation to the men and women whose professionalism and resolve stand tall in moments of crisis. Always at the forefront when a calamity strikes, NDRF personnel work tirelessly to protect lives, provide relief and restore hope under the most challenging circumstances," the PM wrote in the post. The Prime Minister further described their skills and sense of duty as the epitome of "the highest standard of service." He acknowledged the respect the force has earned globally, describing their service as "a benchmark in disaster preparedness and response."

"Their skills and sense of duty exemplify the highest standards of service. Over the years, the NDRF has emerged as a benchmark in disaster preparedness and response, earning much respect internationally," he emphasised. The Prime Minister attached some photographs of the NDRF personnel engaged in relief and management work and tagged the NDRF office handle in the message.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on the occasion of the NDRF Raising Day. In a post on X, he underscored their significant role in building a "disaster-resilient India" and described them as "the pillar of trust, the nation relies on during calamities."

He further saluted the personnel of the NDRF "who sacrificed themselves for others' safety." "Warm greetings to the personnel of @NDRFHQ on Raising Day. Through its significant role in realising the Modi govt's resolve to build a disaster-resilient India, the NDRF has today become the pillar of trust the nation relies on during calamities. Salute to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the safety of others," he wrote in the post.

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was raised on January 19, 2006, as a multi-skilled stand-alone Disaster Response Force to respond to all natural and man-made disasters. It attends to various disasters, including collapsed structure search-and-rescue operations during earthquakes and landslides, floodwater rescue, including cyclones, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear contingencies, and medical emergencies, among others.

It is strategically deployed across the country with 16 Battalions and 28 Regional Response Centers. NDRF Academy is located in Nagpur. (ANI)

