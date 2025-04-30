Congress Pushes for Special Assembly Session on Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Congress leader Ramchandra Kadam has called for a special assembly session to address the incident. The attack has claimed 26 lives, leaving many injured, and has sparked a demand for discussion and debate at the legislative level.

Kadam revealed that he has written to Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu. The letters emphasize the need for public awareness and a thorough debate on the attack, underscoring the importance of a legislative response.

The Indian National Congress has echoed these sentiments, with President Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a special parliamentary session. In his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge stressed the necessity for a united front in addressing this national tragedy, as national security increasingly takes center stage in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)