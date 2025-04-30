Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Special Assembly Session on Pahalgam Attack

Congress leader Ramchandra Kadam calls for a special assembly session to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people. In letters to key officials, he urges debate on the incident to raise public awareness. The move comes amid calls from Congress for parliamentary discussion on the matter.

Congress leader Ramchandra Kadam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Congress leader Ramchandra Kadam has called for a special assembly session to address the incident. The attack has claimed 26 lives, leaving many injured, and has sparked a demand for discussion and debate at the legislative level.

Kadam revealed that he has written to Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu. The letters emphasize the need for public awareness and a thorough debate on the attack, underscoring the importance of a legislative response.

The Indian National Congress has echoed these sentiments, with President Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a special parliamentary session. In his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge stressed the necessity for a united front in addressing this national tragedy, as national security increasingly takes center stage in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

