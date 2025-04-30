Sharad Pawar Backs Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack

Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has expressed support for the Congress' demand to hold a special session of Parliament in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He believes such a session would convey a strong message of national unity.

At a press conference following a ceremony at a temple, Pawar addressed the issue, calling the attack on tourists in Kashmir a direct assault on the nation. He also aligned with previous statements made by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for decisive action.

Additionally, Pawar commented on potential reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, respectively, expressing optimism about the development. He refuted claims that he selectively attends religious functions, citing his past visits to various temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)