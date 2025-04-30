Manipur MLAs Urge for Popular Government Amid Ethnic Tensions

Twenty-one MLAs have petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate the formation of a 'popular government' in Manipur, now under President's rule, in an effort to restore peace and normalcy. The state's current unrest stems from ethnic violence that has left over 250 dead and thousands homeless.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Despite initial public hopes for stability, the situation remains tense. Civil organizations are vocal against the current rule, advocating for a popular government ahead of its scheduled term ending in 2027.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra Singh criticized the 21 MLAs for bypassing the governor by writing directly to the Centre. He argued that their actions compromised constitutional procedures and questioned their sincerity in ensuring democratic governance.

