Kharge Calls for Unity: Special Parliament Session in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately take measures to protect the nation.

Kharge emphasized the need for a united political front, pushing for a special parliament session to address the situation, without compromising sensitive operational details.

The controversy surrounding Congress's social media post targeting Modi was acknowledged, with Kharge urging respect for all leaders' dignity amid political tensions.

