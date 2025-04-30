Kharge Calls for Unity: Special Parliament Session in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Modi to unite political parties for a special parliament session following the Pahalgam terror attack. Kharge emphasized collaborative decision-making and the importance of safeguarding national interests, reiterating Congress support for decisive actions while addressing controversies on social media regarding the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately take measures to protect the nation.
Kharge emphasized the need for a united political front, pushing for a special parliament session to address the situation, without compromising sensitive operational details.
The controversy surrounding Congress's social media post targeting Modi was acknowledged, with Kharge urging respect for all leaders' dignity amid political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED Raids Target Congress Leader in Rajasthan
Political Tensions Escalate as ED Raids Rajasthan Congress Leader's Home
Revitalizing Congress: Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Move
Maharashtra Congress’ 'Sadbhavana Shanti Yatra' Targets Peace in Nagpur
Tejashwi Yadav Strategizes with Congress Leaders for Bihar Elections