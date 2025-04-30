Left Menu

Paramount Boards Sets Terms for Potential Trump Lawsuit Settlement

Paramount's board proposed financial terms for settling CBS News's lawsuit with U.S. President Donald Trump over '60 Minutes,' as reported by The New York Times. The discussions remain internal, and Reuters is awaiting an official comment from Paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paramount's board has reportedly outlined financial terms for resolving the lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump concerning CBS News' '60 Minutes' segment. This development was detailed by The New York Times, which cited insiders familiar with the confidential discussions.

The potential settlement proposal remains undisclosed as Paramount has not publicly confirmed the details. The allegations stem from President Trump's grievances against a specific segment aired by the news outlet.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Paramount were unsuccessful as Reuters reached out on Tuesday; the company has yet to issue a formal response regarding these settlement discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

