Left Menu

Evacuations Ordered as Bushfire Threatens Victoria's Historic Mining Settlement

An uncontrolled bushfire in Victoria, Australia, has led to an evacuation alert for residents near a remote mining settlement. The fire, in mountainous terrain, hinders firefighting efforts. The area, with a history of gold mining, is now threatened, recalling disastrous fires from early 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 21-02-2026 06:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 06:01 IST
Evacuations Ordered as Bushfire Threatens Victoria's Historic Mining Settlement
  • Country:
  • Australia

A bushfire raging out of control in Victoria's Gaffney's Creek region has prompted authorities to issue an evacuation alert for nearby residents. The area surrounding A1 Mine Settlement is under the highest emergency alert as the fire remains unchecked, according to Victoria Emergency.

Firefighters face challenges in combating the blaze due to difficult mountainous terrain. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported the obstacles are hampering efforts to bring the fire under control.

The region, known for its gold mining history since the 1860s and popular with tourists and campers, is facing peril from this fire. This incident follows devastating bushfires earlier this year that burned vast areas and harkens back to the catastrophic Black Summer fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

 India
2
Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.

Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's...

 India
3
US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

 India
4
IOC to Probe FIFA Chief's Political Alignment with Trump

IOC to Probe FIFA Chief's Political Alignment with Trump

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026