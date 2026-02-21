Evacuations Ordered as Bushfire Threatens Victoria's Historic Mining Settlement

A bushfire raging out of control in Victoria's Gaffney's Creek region has prompted authorities to issue an evacuation alert for nearby residents. The area surrounding A1 Mine Settlement is under the highest emergency alert as the fire remains unchecked, according to Victoria Emergency.

Firefighters face challenges in combating the blaze due to difficult mountainous terrain. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported the obstacles are hampering efforts to bring the fire under control.

The region, known for its gold mining history since the 1860s and popular with tourists and campers, is facing peril from this fire. This incident follows devastating bushfires earlier this year that burned vast areas and harkens back to the catastrophic Black Summer fires.

