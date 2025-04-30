Left Menu

Senate Votes to Challenge Trump's Tariff Policies Amid Economic Slowdown

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote on a resolution to block President Trump's disruptive tariffs. The resolution, led by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, could terminate the national emergency declared by Trump to justify global tariffs. Despite mixed Republican support, a vote is imminent.

Updated: 30-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:45 IST
The U.S. Senate prepared for a critical vote on Wednesday to potentially halt a series of tariffs implemented under President Donald Trump's administration. This decision coincides with fresh federal data reporting a contraction in the U.S. economy, the first such decline in three years, signaling potential repercussions of Trump's trade policies.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden introduced the resolution, which would end the national emergency underpinning these tariffs. Notably, the measure has some bipartisan backing, including Republican Senator Rand Paul who has criticized the broader implications of the tariffs. Senate Majority Leader John Thune remains cautious about the outcome.

The Commerce Department's recent findings show a 0.3% contraction of the U.S. economy during the first quarter of 2025. The downturn, compounded by fears of increased business costs and strained international trade, highlights underlying tensions in current U.S. economic strategies, further emphasizing the importance of the Senate's impending vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

