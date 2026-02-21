Trump Defies Supreme Court, Increases Global Tariffs to 15%
In a bold move criticized by the US Supreme Court, President Trump announced raising global tariffs from 10% to 15%. Trump aims to reinforce his trade policy despite a court ruling against broader tariffs. The US administration focuses on bilateral trade agreements, notably with India, amid ongoing policy changes.
In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that the United States will increase the global tarifs to 15%, defying a recent US Supreme Court decision. This move from the current 10% tariff level comes after Trump's post on Truth Social, where he detailed his administration's intentions.
The President criticized the Supreme Court's ruling, describing it as "ridiculous" and "anti-American." Yet, he asserted his commitment to advancing efforts to "Make America Great Again." He has now mobilized his administration to set new, legally permissible tariffs expected to secure national interests.
The supreme court's 6-3 decision found Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping tariffs improper. Despite this, Trump vows to enhance US trade policies, particularly with India, promising more resilient supply chains alongside the recently negotiated Interim Agreement.
