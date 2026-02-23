Tariff Turbulence: Global Markets React to Trump's Trade Policies

Global markets experienced a rollercoaster of reactions recently, following President Donald Trump's announcement of a new 15% tariff. This decision came on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against his prior global levies, injecting uncertainty and confusion across major economic sectors.

Currency markets swung dramatically as investors attempted to grasp the broader implications of the policy on international economies. In the meantime, shares in Hong Kong surged, responding to speculations that potential tariff reductions on China could come through.

The fluctuating tariff environment has created ripples through equity and commodity markets, with gold prices rising by 1.2% and affecting the European indices. As talks with Iran loom, the overall uncertainty prevails, complicating economic forecasts and investor strategies.