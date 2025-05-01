Tesla's Board Reaffirms Trust in Musk Amidst CEO Succession Rumors

On Thursday, Tesla chair Robyn Denholm refuted a Wall Street Journal report alleging that board members had contacted executive search firms to replace CEO Elon Musk. Denholm declared on X that the report was "absolutely false" and affirmed that the board is confident in Musk's capacity to lead Tesla through its growth strategy.

Despite investor concerns about Musk's dual focus on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his political stance, Tesla's board has stood behind him. Last week, Musk declared that he would prioritize Tesla over his political engagements. The report suggests internal debates on succession planning, though it remains unclear if Musk was involved.

Tesla's future as an AI and robotics leader hinges on its strategic pivot from traditional automaking. With the eased government regulations on autonomous vehicles driving Tesla's stock higher, the company continues to bolster relations with investors. Nevertheless, accusations of the board's lack of independence and monetary concerns regarding Denholm's compensation still loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)