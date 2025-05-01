Caste Census Gains Nationwide Momentum Amidst Political Unveiling

The Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, has openly welcomed the central government's recent decision to conduct a nationwide caste census. He urged the Union Government to establish a panel of ministers and experts to study state-level caste surveys, ensuring a meticulous approach to the national initiative.

Concurrently, posters featuring Rahul Gandhi, a long-time advocate for the caste census, were prominently displayed outside the Congress party office. The posters declared, "Didn't we say? Modi Ji will have to conduct the caste census -- we will make sure it happens!" emphasizing the Congress party's continued push for the census.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opted to integrate caste enumeration into the forthcoming census. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, affirmed that this decision reflects the government's broader commitment to the nation's integral values.

As per Article 246 of India's Constitution, the Census is a Union responsibility, detailed as item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule. Vaishnaw highlighted the need for a cohesive, impartial census to prevent political exploitation and ensure the integrity of India's social structure, promoting a unified national approach.

