Caste Census Demand & Pahalgam Attack: CPI-M's Stand

The demand for a structured caste census has been reignited by CPI-M general secretary MA Baby, who insists that the government should consult various political leaders to finalize an effective approach. Baby emphasized the urgent need to bring clarity and transparency to the impending census exercise.

Furthermore, he called for a special parliamentary session dedicated to discussing the Pahalgam terror attack and its aftermath. Baby criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing public speeches over addressing critical national issues. He highlighted Modi's previous reluctance to conduct a caste census but acknowledged the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Baby reiterated the importance of understanding the socio-economic status of different caste groups for effective policymaking. He stressed the historical gap since the last caste-based survey, advocating for data collection to inform reservation policies and uplift marginalized sections. The CPI-M leader also underscored the necessity to politicize the working class to combat communal divisions.

