Caste Census Sparks Political Debate Amidst Election Speculation

D Raja, CPI national general secretary, criticizes BJP's timing for approving a caste-based census, suggesting electoral motives ahead of Bihar elections. He emphasizes longstanding opposition demand and urges action on reservation limits. The Cabinet's decision reflects commitment to societal values, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:00 IST
CPIM national general secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a political twist, D Raja, national general secretary of the Communist Party of India, has criticized the Centre's approval of a caste-based census, linking the decision to upcoming elections in Bihar. He suggests that sustained pressure from opposition parties and increasing public support forced the BJP's hand. Speaking to ANI, Raja questioned the timing and intent behind the decision, highlighting BJP's traditional resistance to the measure.

The decision was finalized on Wednesday during a Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which resolved to include caste enumeration in the next national census. This move marks a significant shift in the government's stance, considering the BJP's previous reluctance. Raja called on the Modi administration to clarify the timeline for the census and challenge the 50% reservation cap imposed by the judiciary. He also questioned the absence of reservation policies in the private sector.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the decision at a media briefing, framing it as a step towards reinforcing the nation's economic and social fabric. He reiterated the government's dedication to societal progress, emphasizing that the introduction of a 10% reservation for economically weaker sections did not provoke societal tension. The political conversation is heating up as various parties mobilize around this controversial issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

