Congress Accuses Modi Government of Hastily Announcing Indo-US Trade Deal

The Congress has criticized the Modi government for hurriedly announcing a controversial Indo-US trade deal following Rahul Gandhi's security-related remarks in Parliament. The party demands renegotiation of the deal to protect farmers, highlighting its one-sided nature and Trump's change in tariffs following a US Supreme Court verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:13 IST
The Congress on Sunday accused the Modi administration of announcing a "one-sided" Indo-US interim trade deal as a distraction after Rahul Gandhi spotlighted security concerns in Parliament. They demand the agreement be shelved while highlighting the confusion caused by the US Supreme Court's decision against Trump's tariffs.

Calling for renegotiation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stressed protecting farmers' interests by scrapping clauses on import liberalization, especially regarding agricultural products. Ramesh argues the deal was signed in haste, weakening India's position post the court's decision on tariffs.

Critics point to Trump's tariff changes and India's hasty commitment to reducing duties on US goods, urging the government to renegotiate terms. As Congress plans rallies to protect farmers, skepticism looms over India's foreign policy and the PM's response to growing pressures.

