Congress Accuses Modi Government of Hastily Announcing Indo-US Trade Deal

The Congress on Sunday accused the Modi administration of announcing a "one-sided" Indo-US interim trade deal as a distraction after Rahul Gandhi spotlighted security concerns in Parliament. They demand the agreement be shelved while highlighting the confusion caused by the US Supreme Court's decision against Trump's tariffs.

Calling for renegotiation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stressed protecting farmers' interests by scrapping clauses on import liberalization, especially regarding agricultural products. Ramesh argues the deal was signed in haste, weakening India's position post the court's decision on tariffs.

Critics point to Trump's tariff changes and India's hasty commitment to reducing duties on US goods, urging the government to renegotiate terms. As Congress plans rallies to protect farmers, skepticism looms over India's foreign policy and the PM's response to growing pressures.

