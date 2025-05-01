Global Political Calendar: A Snapshot of Key Upcoming Events

Amidst a busy month of political and general events, President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco of Angola starts a state visit to India on May 1. Meanwhile, other global leaders make strategic visits, engaging in talks and strengthening relations around the world.

Intriguingly, on May 2, the global community will reflect on the historic event of Osama bin Laden's death which marked the end of a protracted worldwide pursuit. The same day brings the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, underlining the importance of free and independent media.

Looking ahead, May is packed with a series of elections, anniversaries, and international events including the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel and the European Biomass Conference in Spain. These events offer glimpses into ongoing political discourse and cultural exchange worldwide.

