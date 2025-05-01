Pakistan's Military Vigilance: A Stand Against Potential Threats
Pakistan's Army Chief, Gen Asim Munir, cautioned India against any 'military misadventure,' promising a swift and decisive response. This statement came amidst escalating Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The warning coincided with Munir's visit to observe a high-intensity military exercise, showcasing Pakistan's defense capabilities and strategic readiness.
In a stern warning to New Delhi, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir declared that any 'military misadventure' by India would face a decisive and immediate response.
This statement was made during his visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges to oversee Exercise Hammer Strike, a high-intensity training drill by Pakistan's Mangla Strike Corps.
With increased Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam attack, the exercise highlighted Pakistan's preparedness with advanced military capabilities, ensuring the nation's defense while calls for restraint and dialogue continue from global leaders.
