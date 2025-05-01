Left Menu

Pakistan's Military Vigilance: A Stand Against Potential Threats

Pakistan's Army Chief, Gen Asim Munir, cautioned India against any 'military misadventure,' promising a swift and decisive response. This statement came amidst escalating Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The warning coincided with Munir's visit to observe a high-intensity military exercise, showcasing Pakistan's defense capabilities and strategic readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stern warning to New Delhi, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir declared that any 'military misadventure' by India would face a decisive and immediate response.

This statement was made during his visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges to oversee Exercise Hammer Strike, a high-intensity training drill by Pakistan's Mangla Strike Corps.

With increased Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam attack, the exercise highlighted Pakistan's preparedness with advanced military capabilities, ensuring the nation's defense while calls for restraint and dialogue continue from global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

