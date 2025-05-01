Pakistan's Military Vigilance: A Stand Against Potential Threats

In a stern warning to New Delhi, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir declared that any 'military misadventure' by India would face a decisive and immediate response.

This statement was made during his visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges to oversee Exercise Hammer Strike, a high-intensity training drill by Pakistan's Mangla Strike Corps.

With increased Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam attack, the exercise highlighted Pakistan's preparedness with advanced military capabilities, ensuring the nation's defense while calls for restraint and dialogue continue from global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)