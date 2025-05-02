BJP's Historic Move: Caste Census Approved
BJP Tripura president Rajib Bhattacharjee expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a caste census to identify weaker sections. Despite earlier attempts by Congress, this decision marks a significant shift. Both BJP and Congress claim the census as a political tool, with opposition celebrating the decision.
BJP Tripura Chief Rajib Bhattacharjee praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark approval of a national caste census, aiming to pinpoint weaker societal segments. Acknowledging this enduring demand, the Union cabinet's decision aligns with BJP's commitment to 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.
The proposal, long advocated by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, marks a political victory for those pushing for inclusion and equality. Despite prior declarations by Congress during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, this approval is seen as fulfilling a promise previously unmet.
While the BJP touts the census as a welfare measure, it faces criticism for using it politically. Yet, the opposition, spearheaded by Congress, celebrates this as a pivotal step towards achieving a developed India by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
