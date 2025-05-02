Siddaramaiah Receives Threat Calls Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed on Friday that he has been the target of threat calls, instructing police to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Responding to reports of Speaker U T Khader receiving similar threats, Siddaramaiah acknowledged his own experiences, expressing a call for action. The nature of the threats remains undisclosed.

The CM stressed the urgency of solving the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru and countered BJP's criticism by questioning their handling of past security lapses, including the Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)