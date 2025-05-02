Kharge Calls for Unified Front Amidst Caste Survey Debate

In a statement made on Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Indian government for not providing a clear strategy following the Pahalgam terror attack. However, he assured that the opposition stands with the government on national security issues.

Kharge, speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting, highlighted the government's acceptance of the party's demand for a caste survey. This move, he admitted, seemed sudden, despite consistently being advocated by former Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi.

While raising questions about the government's motives, Kharge called for party leaders to support the caste survey process to completion, emphasizing its significance in social justice campaigns and its role in the political landscape ahead of the 2024 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)