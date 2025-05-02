Kharge Calls for Unified Front Amidst Caste Survey Debate
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the Indian government of lacking a clear strategy after the Pahalgam terror attack and raises concerns about the recently announced caste survey. He credits Rahul Gandhi for pushing the government towards the caste survey amidst political tensions, and urges vigilance amongst party leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a statement made on Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Indian government for not providing a clear strategy following the Pahalgam terror attack. However, he assured that the opposition stands with the government on national security issues.
Kharge, speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting, highlighted the government's acceptance of the party's demand for a caste survey. This move, he admitted, seemed sudden, despite consistently being advocated by former Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi.
While raising questions about the government's motives, Kharge called for party leaders to support the caste survey process to completion, emphasizing its significance in social justice campaigns and its role in the political landscape ahead of the 2024 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cleric Slams Opposition Over Waqf Act Petitions in Supreme Court
Chirag Paswan Accuses Opposition of Spreading Misinformation Over Waqf Act
Chirag Paswan Accuses Opposition of Inciting Unrest with Divisive Narratives
Rahul Gandhi's US Visit: Engaging Minds at Brown University
Rahul Gandhi Demands Better Conditions for Indian Loco Pilots