Pakistan Seeks Diplomatic Support Amid Pahalgam Tensions
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged support from countries like Saudi Arabia to de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Sharif rejected India's accusations and called for a neutral investigation. Meetings with ambassadors highlighted Pakistan's pursuit of regional peace and the rejection of baseless ties to terrorism.
In a bid to ease escalating tensions following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on nations, including Saudi Arabia, to advocate for de-escalation measures. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, has intensified regional strains.
Sharif met with ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, reiterating Pakistan's commitment to regional stability and dismissing India's accusations linking his country to the attack. Emphasizing a need for an impartial international probe, Sharif underscored Pakistan's dedication to combating terrorism.
Amid diplomatic engagements, Sharif assured foreign diplomats of Pakistan's focus on maintaining economic progress and regional peace, while allied countries promised to work closely with Pakistan towards security and harmony in the region.
