Left Menu

Nawaz Sharif Hails Parliamentary Unity Amidst Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has praised the unified stance of political parties in Parliament on national defence. While not commenting on the attack itself, Sharif emphasized the importance of solidarity and using diplomatic avenues to foster peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:46 IST
Nawaz Sharif Hails Parliamentary Unity Amidst Pahalgam Attack Aftermath
Nawaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has lauded Pakistan's parliamentary unity in response to the Pahalgam terror incident. In his first statement since the attack, Sharif commended all political factions for their collective support toward the nation's defence and security strategies.

In a meeting with PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Sharif expressed the belief that the united front of parliamentarians would bolster national unity and foster public solidarity. He specifically praised the Parliament's adoption of a unanimous resolution committed to national defence, emphasizing the importance of setting aside differences in service of the greater good.

Sharif refrained from discussing the specifics of the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 casualties, or voicing support for the military. Reports indicate that Sharif prefers resolving tensions with neighboring countries through diplomacy rather than aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025