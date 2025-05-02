Nawaz Sharif Hails Parliamentary Unity Amidst Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has lauded Pakistan's parliamentary unity in response to the Pahalgam terror incident. In his first statement since the attack, Sharif commended all political factions for their collective support toward the nation's defence and security strategies.

In a meeting with PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Sharif expressed the belief that the united front of parliamentarians would bolster national unity and foster public solidarity. He specifically praised the Parliament's adoption of a unanimous resolution committed to national defence, emphasizing the importance of setting aside differences in service of the greater good.

Sharif refrained from discussing the specifics of the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 casualties, or voicing support for the military. Reports indicate that Sharif prefers resolving tensions with neighboring countries through diplomacy rather than aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)