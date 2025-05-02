Canada's Diplomatic Challenge: Navigating Tensions with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced plans to visit Washington next Tuesday for critical talks with President Donald Trump. This follows an election campaign where Carney accused Trump of undermining Canada by levying tariffs on Canadian goods.

Carney, who perceives Trump's actions as a betrayal, advocates for establishing new security and defense ties with the United States. 'Our old relationship is over,' Carney stated during a press conference, expressing the necessity to re-envision how Canada and the U.S. will cooperate in the future.

Using his background in crisis management, Carney emphasizes the need to reduce dependence on the U.S., currently buying 75% of Canada's exports. The Liberals' recent electoral victory has bolstered Carney's mandate to explore alternative partnerships and strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)