Pakistan Army Stands Firm Amid Rising Tensions with India

The Pakistan Army's top brass convened in Rawalpindi on Friday to discuss escalating tensions with India, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Led by General Asim Munir, the Corps Commanders' Conference aimed to address the 'standoff' and assess regional security challenges.

As part of the proceedings, commanders analyzed the geo-strategic landscape, with a focus on their ongoing dispute with India. This came soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the country's armed forces complete operational freedom to formulate their response. The Pakistan military's resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and integrity was strongly reinforced amid these tensions.

'Exploiting crises for political gains,' was how Pakistan described India's maneuvers, recalling the 2019 Pulwama incident and subsequent Kashmir status changes. Concerns were raised over potential impacts on the Indus Waters Treaty. Despite expressing readiness for conflict, Pakistani officials emphasized a continued commitment to peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)