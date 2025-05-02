Left Menu

Controversy Over Germany's Classification of AfD

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticizes Germany's decision to classify the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as 'extremist,' suggesting it amounts to 'tyranny in disguise.' This classification allows for increased surveillance of Germany's biggest opposition party, sparking international debate.

Updated: 02-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:43 IST
Marco Rubio

In a sweeping international rebuke, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed strong disapproval of Germany's recent political maneuver against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The German spy agency's decision to classify the AfD as 'extremist' has opened the door to more intense scrutiny and monitoring.

Rubio, vocal on social media, urged Germany to reconsider its stance, characterizing the classification as 'tyranny in disguise.' He insisted that such measures undermine democratic tenets and cast an unjust shadow over political opposition.

The development has ignited a debate over the delicate balance between national security and political freedoms, drawing attention to the growing complexities in the political landscape across Europe.

