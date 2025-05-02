Controversy Over Germany's Classification of AfD

In a sweeping international rebuke, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed strong disapproval of Germany's recent political maneuver against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The German spy agency's decision to classify the AfD as 'extremist' has opened the door to more intense scrutiny and monitoring.

Rubio, vocal on social media, urged Germany to reconsider its stance, characterizing the classification as 'tyranny in disguise.' He insisted that such measures undermine democratic tenets and cast an unjust shadow over political opposition.

The development has ignited a debate over the delicate balance between national security and political freedoms, drawing attention to the growing complexities in the political landscape across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)