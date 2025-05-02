Controversy Over Germany's Classification of AfD
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticizes Germany's decision to classify the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as 'extremist,' suggesting it amounts to 'tyranny in disguise.' This classification allows for increased surveillance of Germany's biggest opposition party, sparking international debate.
In a sweeping international rebuke, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed strong disapproval of Germany's recent political maneuver against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The German spy agency's decision to classify the AfD as 'extremist' has opened the door to more intense scrutiny and monitoring.
Rubio, vocal on social media, urged Germany to reconsider its stance, characterizing the classification as 'tyranny in disguise.' He insisted that such measures undermine democratic tenets and cast an unjust shadow over political opposition.
The development has ignited a debate over the delicate balance between national security and political freedoms, drawing attention to the growing complexities in the political landscape across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI and Immigration: The Expanding Surveillance State Under Trump
High-Stakes Ukraine Peace Talks in London Without U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
NECTAR's Aerostatic Drone Unveiled for Surveillance and Disaster Response
AI-Powered Surveillance Center to Secure Vaishnodevi Pilgrims
South Africa Shelves VAT Hike Amid Political Opposition