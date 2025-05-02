Left Menu

Pakistan's Call to the UN as India-Pakistan Tensions Soar

Pakistan asserts its right to request a United Nations Security Council meeting amid rising tensions with India following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. As a non-permanent member of the Council, Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation and has discussed potential action with other member states.

Pakistan announced its intent to potentially convene a United Nations Security Council meeting as tensions with India escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, addressed the issue, noting the attack's relevance to Jammu and Kashmir's ongoing situation. Pakistan, as a non-permanent member of the Council, aims to evaluate the regional security threat.

Greece, holding the UN Security Council presidency for May, echoed concerns over rising tensions and called for de-escalation dialogue. Prime Minister Modi assured a robust response to the attack, emphasizing operational freedom for India's armed forces.

