Unity Against Terrorism: Akrosh Rally Sparks Controversy

A massive 'Akrosh rally' took place as traders and Hindu activists joined forces to voice opposition to terrorism, urging stringent measures against terrorists backed by Pakistan.

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bhartiya Kisan Union, joined the rally amidst mixed reactions, facing opposition from certain attendees which resulted in his abrupt departure after a minor scuffle.

Over a hundred organizations participated, underscoring the broad discontent. Tikait condemned the incident as a politically motivated conspiracy against the farmer movement and called for a tractor march to maintain pressure against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)