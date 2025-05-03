India Intensifies Diplomatic Standoff with Pakistan

India has escalated its diplomatic and economic standoff with Pakistan by suspending all postal services and prohibiting Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports. These decisive steps come in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives last week.

According to officials, the measures are part of a broader set of punitive actions aimed at severing cross-border interactions over the attack. They have also barred Indian vessels from visiting Pakistani ports, and imposed restrictions took effect immediately.

The latest actions have garnered international attention, with global powers urging both nations to ease tensions while condemning the attack. As the situation develops, India remains firm on its stance to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)