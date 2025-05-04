Modi's Surprising Shift: A Caste Census U-Turn
The Congress accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a "desperate U-turn" on the caste census. Despite initially opposing it, Modi's government announced caste enumeration in the upcoming census. The Congress questions the switch from their prior policy stance and demands transparency on the timeline and reasons for this change.
- Country:
- India
Amidst growing political tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism from the Congress for what they term a "desperate U-turn" on the matter of the caste census. After years of opposing the idea, the Modi government has now decided to include caste data in the next population census.
Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh highlighted this policy reversal, pointing to Modi's 2024 interview where he dismissed caste census advocates as 'urban naxals.' The Congress accuses Modi of initially opposing and ultimately adopting the census under pressure.
The decision, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, allows for caste enumeration for the first time since Independence—a move driven partly by demands and precedents set by states like Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tunisian Leadership Crisis: Opposition Jailed Amidst Claims of Authoritarianism
Tunisia's Controversial Trial: Opposition Leaders Sentenced
CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Hails UP's Development
Political Turmoil: Opposition Leader's Arrest Sparks Controversy
Fierce Opposition Looms Over Thane-Borivali Tunnel Project