Left Menu

Modi's Surprising Shift: A Caste Census U-Turn

The Congress accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a "desperate U-turn" on the caste census. Despite initially opposing it, Modi's government announced caste enumeration in the upcoming census. The Congress questions the switch from their prior policy stance and demands transparency on the timeline and reasons for this change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:33 IST
Modi's Surprising Shift: A Caste Census U-Turn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst growing political tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism from the Congress for what they term a "desperate U-turn" on the matter of the caste census. After years of opposing the idea, the Modi government has now decided to include caste data in the next population census.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh highlighted this policy reversal, pointing to Modi's 2024 interview where he dismissed caste census advocates as 'urban naxals.' The Congress accuses Modi of initially opposing and ultimately adopting the census under pressure.

The decision, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, allows for caste enumeration for the first time since Independence—a move driven partly by demands and precedents set by states like Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025