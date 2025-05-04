Modi's Surprising Shift: A Caste Census U-Turn

Amidst growing political tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism from the Congress for what they term a "desperate U-turn" on the matter of the caste census. After years of opposing the idea, the Modi government has now decided to include caste data in the next population census.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh highlighted this policy reversal, pointing to Modi's 2024 interview where he dismissed caste census advocates as 'urban naxals.' The Congress accuses Modi of initially opposing and ultimately adopting the census under pressure.

The decision, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, allows for caste enumeration for the first time since Independence—a move driven partly by demands and precedents set by states like Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)