India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has called for Europe to adopt a partnership approach with India instead of a preaching stance, particularly on geopolitical issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the Arctic Circle India Forum, Jaishankar critiqued Western attempts to mediate the ongoing conflict without involving Russia, emphasizing India's 'Russia realism' and the need for mutual interests in diplomatic engagements.

His statements follow controversial comments from the EU's High Representative on rising India-Pakistan tensions, reflecting ongoing challenges in Europe's geopolitical strategies and its adaptation to a multipolar world.

(With inputs from agencies.)