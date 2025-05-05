Left Menu

Stephen Miller: Frontrunner for National Security Adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that Stephen Miller, his deputy chief of staff, is a leading candidate to be named as the national security adviser. This follows the recent departure of Mike Waltz and interim appointment of Marco Rubio. Trump plans to fill the position within six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 06:06 IST
Stephen Miller: Frontrunner for National Security Adviser

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Stephen Miller, his deputy chief of staff, could potentially be the next national security adviser. Miller emerges as a frontrunner after the departure of Mike Waltz, amid a reshuffle in the White House administration.

Last Thursday, Trump ousted Waltz from the position, temporarily appointing Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, U.S. officials anticipate no rush from Trump to permanently fill the vacancy, with several candidates being considered.

During his return flight to Washington from Florida, Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One, expressing his intentions to finalize the appointment within six months. He noted Miller's significant influence and valued contributions in the administration, suggesting Miller was already playing the role indirectly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025