Stephen Miller: Frontrunner for National Security Adviser

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Stephen Miller, his deputy chief of staff, could potentially be the next national security adviser. Miller emerges as a frontrunner after the departure of Mike Waltz, amid a reshuffle in the White House administration.

Last Thursday, Trump ousted Waltz from the position, temporarily appointing Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, U.S. officials anticipate no rush from Trump to permanently fill the vacancy, with several candidates being considered.

During his return flight to Washington from Florida, Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One, expressing his intentions to finalize the appointment within six months. He noted Miller's significant influence and valued contributions in the administration, suggesting Miller was already playing the role indirectly.

(With inputs from agencies.)