BJP Demands Action on Pakistani Nationals After Pahalgam Attack

BJP supporters protested outside the South 24 Parganas district magistrate's office, demanding the identification, arrest, and deportation of Pakistani citizens following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The protest, led by senior party leader Debasree Choudhury, accused the state government of inaction regarding Amit Shah's directive to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP supporters staged a protest outside the South 24 Parganas district magistrate's office, demanding the identification, arrest, and deportation of Pakistani citizens in India. The protest followed a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Led by senior leader Debasree Choudhury, around 200 BJP members gathered in Alipore, criticizing the state government for not acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive to remove Pakistani nationals and take legal action. They claimed that Pakistani nationals were hiding in South 24 Parganas and other parts of West Bengal.

The protest resulted in clashes with police, leading to a one-hour traffic disruption. The Pahalgam attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, including 25 tourists, has heightened tensions, with the central government accusing Pakistan of supporting terrorism in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

