Security measures in Moscow may cause internet disruptions as the city prepares for its annual Victory Day parade, commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II's end. According to reports, this year's celebrations will see the arrival of around 20 heads of state and dignitaries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day truce from May 8-10 with Ukraine, although the ceasefire proposal was not accepted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The disagreement adds tension to an already charged atmosphere as foreign dignitaries prepare to attend the significant event.

Amid the celebrations, security concerns heightened with the shooting down of four Ukrainian drones in a suburb near Moscow, causing damage to property. Moscow Mayor Sobyanin shared the information on social media, underscoring the volatile situation as the parade day approaches.

