Iran's Balancing Act: Aggression Amid Pursuit for Nuclear Deal

Amid heightened tensions, Iran continues to assert its military strength while also pursuing diplomatic avenues for a nuclear deal.

Recent developments saw Tehran backing an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels and showcasing its missile capabilities, even as U.S. pressures persisted for Iran to surrender its uranium enrichment capabilities.

The Israel-Hamas war and regional shifts further contribute to Iran's complex geopolitical landscape, with its focus on countering sanctions and securing strategic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)