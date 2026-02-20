Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Brink of War

Left Menu

Iran and Russia conducted joint military drills as tensions with the US escalate, with America strengthening military presence in the Middle East. Amid stalled nuclear talks, both sides appear readying for potential conflict. The situation intensifies with growing international concern and internal unrest within Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2026 02:08 IST
On Thursday, Iran engaged in joint military exercises with Russia, escalating tensions as a second American aircraft carrier approaches the Middle East. With stalled nuclear talks, both the U.S. and Iran signal readiness for possible conflict.

The indirect negotiations have shown little progress, leading to concerns that time is being bought for war preparation. Iran remains capable of striking US and Israeli targets, notwithstanding its internal vulnerabilities following suppressed protests.

As international concern grows, nations like Poland urge their citizens to leave Iran. The US bolsters its military presence, emphasizing President Trump's warning of potential military action unless a viable agreement is reached.

