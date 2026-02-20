Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Brink of War

On Thursday, Iran engaged in joint military exercises with Russia, escalating tensions as a second American aircraft carrier approaches the Middle East. With stalled nuclear talks, both the U.S. and Iran signal readiness for possible conflict.

The indirect negotiations have shown little progress, leading to concerns that time is being bought for war preparation. Iran remains capable of striking US and Israeli targets, notwithstanding its internal vulnerabilities following suppressed protests.

As international concern grows, nations like Poland urge their citizens to leave Iran. The US bolsters its military presence, emphasizing President Trump's warning of potential military action unless a viable agreement is reached.