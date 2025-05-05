Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran's Call for Restraint in South Asia

In a bid to quell escalating tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed the importance of restraint during his visit to Pakistan. The discussions highlighted the path of diplomacy and negotiation as critical to resolving complex issues in South Asia.

Araghchi's meetings with Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing regional concerns. Both countries underscored their commitment to dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing the pivotal role of diplomacy in ensuring peace.

With his upcoming visit to India, Araghchi reiterated Iran's readiness to mediate and foster understanding between the neighboring nations, while maintaining strong relations with both. The call for de-escalation comes as tensions remain high, with concerns over further provocation following the tragic attack.

