Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran's Call for Restraint in South Asia

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint amidst rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack. His meetings in Pakistan emphasize diplomacy while reinforcing bilateral ties. Araghchi advocates for de-escalation and vows Iran's support in defusing the situation, before heading to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:24 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Iran's Call for Restraint in South Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to quell escalating tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed the importance of restraint during his visit to Pakistan. The discussions highlighted the path of diplomacy and negotiation as critical to resolving complex issues in South Asia.

Araghchi's meetings with Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing regional concerns. Both countries underscored their commitment to dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing the pivotal role of diplomacy in ensuring peace.

With his upcoming visit to India, Araghchi reiterated Iran's readiness to mediate and foster understanding between the neighboring nations, while maintaining strong relations with both. The call for de-escalation comes as tensions remain high, with concerns over further provocation following the tragic attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025