Lavrov Urges Restraint: The Perils of U.S.-Iran Tensions

In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned of serious consequences if the U.S. strikes Iran again, emphasizing the need for peaceful solutions. His remarks come amid tense U.S.-Iran negotiations and growing regional concern over potential nuclear conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has issued a stern warning regarding potential U.S. military strikes on Iran, suggesting such actions could lead to severe repercussions. Speaking in an interview with Al-Arabiya television on Wednesday, Lavrov stressed the importance of seeking diplomatic solutions to allow Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

During the interview, Lavrov expressed concerns over escalating tensions following recent U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva. He highlighted the risks posed by past strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and noted that regional actors, including Gulf monarchies, are advocating for restraint to avoid an escalation of conflict.

American and Iranian negotiators engaged in indirect discussions aimed at diffusing the crisis, with Iran preparing a proposal for resolution. Amid mounting concerns, U.S. officials are coordinating military deployments, while urging Tehran to cease its nuclear ambitions, a demand Iran has rejected, insisting on its peaceful intentions.

