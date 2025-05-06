India Vows Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal declared that India is prepared to go to any lengths to combat terrorism, especially when supported by neighboring countries like Pakistan.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment, Jaiswal stated that the nation would hold accountable those responsible for the violence, underscoring India's stance against terrorism. Meanwhile, tensions with Pakistan have prompted Uttar Pradesh's police to organize mock drills, ensuring public readiness for any emergency.

The Union Home Ministry has directed states to conduct civil defence mock drills, focusing on air raid warnings and civilian training, as part of comprehensive preparedness efforts. With the military vigilant at the borders, the nation stands united against imminent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)