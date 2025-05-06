Left Menu

Intelligence Oversight: Kharge Targets Modi Over Kashmir Attack

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Narendra Modi of cancelling his Kashmir visit after receiving an intelligence report prior to the Pahalgam terror attack. Kharge criticized the Centre for not enhancing security and held it accountable for intelligence failure during an all-party meeting. He pledged Congress's support for action against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:48 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of canceling his Kashmir tour after being forewarned of potential threats, days before the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Kharge claimed that the intelligence oversight led to inadequate security measures, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives, predominantly tourists. The Congress leader criticized the government for its delayed response, emphasizing the necessity for reinforced security.

During an all-party meeting, Kharge asserted that the Centre admitted to an intelligence lapse. While expressing Congress's support for any decisive action against Pakistan, he demanded accountability from Modi's administration, stressing that national security transcends political and religious divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

