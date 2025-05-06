Intelligence Oversight: Kharge Targets Modi Over Kashmir Attack

In a fiery address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of canceling his Kashmir tour after being forewarned of potential threats, days before the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Kharge claimed that the intelligence oversight led to inadequate security measures, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives, predominantly tourists. The Congress leader criticized the government for its delayed response, emphasizing the necessity for reinforced security.

During an all-party meeting, Kharge asserted that the Centre admitted to an intelligence lapse. While expressing Congress's support for any decisive action against Pakistan, he demanded accountability from Modi's administration, stressing that national security transcends political and religious divides.

