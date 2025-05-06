Assam's Crackdown: Arrests for Defending Pakistan Surge to 43

In a significant development in Assam, another individual has been arrested for allegedly defending Pakistan, taking the total number of apprehensions to 43. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest on Tuesday, highlighting the state's strong stance against those perceived as supporting Pakistan on Indian soil.

During a press briefing, Sarma outlined the state's approach, stating that the National Security Act (NSA) would be selectively applied. Some of the detained individuals had reportedly apologized and vowed not to repeat their actions, leading to a categorization of offenders based on the nature of their misdemeanors.

The Chief Minister also mentioned a committee that would be formed to decide the imposition of the NSA on particular offenders. These developments follow the arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on sedition charges related to the Pahalgam attack. Sarma continued to emphasize the government's zero-tolerance policy towards actions undermining national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)