US Domestic News Roundup: Major Developments Across Sectors

In a significant legal victory for U.S. law enforcement, authorities announced the dismantling of one of the nation's largest fentanyl trafficking networks, emphasizing the escalating challenge posed by fentanyl as a threat likened to a weapon of mass destruction.

Meanwhile, Democratic senators are seeking clarification from the USDA regarding the involvement of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency in farm loan approvals, raising questions about the broader role of DOGE in government agricultural programs.

In a controversial move, the Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration's transgender military ban, marking a step back in the fight for transgender rights, while a Manhattan judge's ruling halts the Trump administration's attempt to rescind COVID-related school aid.

