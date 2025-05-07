Operation Sindoor: A United Front Against Terror
Indian political leaders, including Congress top brass, laud the Indian Army for the precision strikes of Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructures in Pakistan. The operation, seen as a decisive action post Pahalgam attack, underscores India's strong stance against cross-border terrorism, highlighting national solidarity and support.
- Country:
- India
Top leaders in India, including Congress officials, have commended the Indian Army's execution of Operation Sindoor, an initiative involving precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Opposition leader Gandhi expressed pride in the armed forces, while on social media, he reiterated his support for national defense efforts by posting, 'Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!'
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera emphasized the party's commitment to defending citizens, stating, 'Our Army has proven its capabilities. If threats arise, we are united in our support of government decisions.' Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge echoed this sentiment to highlight that national unity remains critical following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
Kharge assured Congress' steadfast support for government and military actions against terrorism, underscoring a persistent stand against cross-border threats. In the same vein, Asavari Jagdale, daughter of a Pahalgam attack victim, praised Operation Sindoor, which signifies retribution and solidarity with affected families. These coordinated airstrikes in Pakistan mark the deepest military venture by India after 1971, as confirmed by CNN, demonstrating New Delhi's resolute military policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan CM Vows to Bring Yamuna Water to Shekhawati Amid Criticism of Congress
YSR Congress Slams TDP for Politically Driven Arrest of Ex-Intelligence Chief
Controversy as Congress Alleges Rs 150 Crore Misprint in Cabinet Meeting Expenses
Former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte Joins BJP Amid Political Shift
Youth Congress Protests Against BJP MP's Controversial Remarks