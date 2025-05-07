Operation Sindoor: A United Front Against Terror

Top leaders in India, including Congress officials, have commended the Indian Army's execution of Operation Sindoor, an initiative involving precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Opposition leader Gandhi expressed pride in the armed forces, while on social media, he reiterated his support for national defense efforts by posting, 'Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!'

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera emphasized the party's commitment to defending citizens, stating, 'Our Army has proven its capabilities. If threats arise, we are united in our support of government decisions.' Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge echoed this sentiment to highlight that national unity remains critical following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Kharge assured Congress' steadfast support for government and military actions against terrorism, underscoring a persistent stand against cross-border threats. In the same vein, Asavari Jagdale, daughter of a Pahalgam attack victim, praised Operation Sindoor, which signifies retribution and solidarity with affected families. These coordinated airstrikes in Pakistan mark the deepest military venture by India after 1971, as confirmed by CNN, demonstrating New Delhi's resolute military policy.

