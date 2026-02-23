Left Menu

BJP attacks Congress over 'missing' charge against Piyush Goyal, says he is on medical rest

The ruling party BJP on Monday slammed the Congress for creating a false narrative of missing against Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on rest after a medical procedure. BJPs national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the ministers health condition is being twisted by the Congress.

The ruling party BJP on Monday slammed the Congress for creating a false narrative of 'missing' against Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on rest after a medical procedure. BJP's national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the minister's health condition is being twisted by the Congress. ''SHAME ON CONGRESS. Union Minister Piyush Goyal Ji (@PiyushGoyal ) had recently undergone a medical procedure. Instead of taking adequate rest, he continued working, which aggravated his condition. ''On medical advice, he has now been put on strict rest. Yet, this health situation is being twisted to create a false narrative that he is somehow ''missing''. HOW DESPRATELY LOW CAN CONGRESS PARTY UNDER RAHUL GANDHI GET!'' Bhandari said in a social media post. Goyal was unable to attend the Quality Council of India conference in person at Bharat Mandapam. He virtually addressed the conference. Congress leader Pawan Khera, in a social media post, said that the government's entire response so far on the India-US trade deal was that they are studying the matter. ''Meanwhile, @PiyushGoyal - usually known for his slick hairstyles and his theatrically spirited defence of the US trade deal - has vanished without a trace. No midnight videos. No pressers. No sound bites. No dramatic rebuttals,'' Khera said.

