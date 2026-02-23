Left Menu

Youth Congress Protest Erupts at AI Impact Summit: Arrests Made

Delhi Police arrested seven individuals, including three from Gwalior, in relation to a protest by Indian Youth Congress workers at the AI Impact Summit. Charges include promoting enmity and acts harmful to national integration. The protest sparked political conflict, with differing views on its intentions and impact.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:16 IST
Youth Congress Protest Erupts at AI Impact Summit: Arrests Made
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested seven individuals, including three from Gwalior, linked to the 'shirtless' protest staged by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at the AI Impact Summit last week, an official stated on Monday. Charges have been added to the FIR, accusing them of promoting enmity between groups and assertions harmful to national integration.

A total of seven arrests have been made in the case, and police have detained IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla from Lalitpur, while also questioning IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib. Additional charges include criminal conspiracy and obstruction of a public servant.

The dramatic protest unfolded at the Bharat Mandapam during the summit, with IYC workers removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal. The event elicited a political controversy, with the BJP condemning the act and the IYC defending its peaceful demonstration as a move to protect national interests.

