Operation Sindoor: Silence in Grief, Support in Action
The family of Bharath Bhushan, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, supports the Indian air strikes on terror targets in Pakistan. While grieving, they commend the government's efforts as part of 'Operation Sindoor' and vow to stand by Prime Minister Modi's decisions in handling the situation.
- Country:
- India
The family of Bharath Bhushan, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, has expressed strong support for the recent air strikes by Indian armed forces on terrorist targets in Pakistan. While the family mourns Bhushan's demise, they commend the government's decisive action.
Bhushan, originally from Bengaluru, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and son when the tragic attack occurred in April. The family believes firm steps are necessary against terrorism, aligning with 'Operation Sindoor,' which they say addresses the anguish caused by terrorism.
Expressing their unwavering support, Bhushan's brother Preetham stated that, despite their profound loss, the family stands behind Prime Minister Modi's decisions. He emphasized the importance of allowing the government to handle such complex situations effectively, trusting in their strategy and international dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
