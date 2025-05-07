Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Silence in Grief, Support in Action

The family of Bharath Bhushan, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, supports the Indian air strikes on terror targets in Pakistan. While grieving, they commend the government's efforts as part of 'Operation Sindoor' and vow to stand by Prime Minister Modi's decisions in handling the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:28 IST
Operation Sindoor: Silence in Grief, Support in Action
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Bharath Bhushan, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, has expressed strong support for the recent air strikes by Indian armed forces on terrorist targets in Pakistan. While the family mourns Bhushan's demise, they commend the government's decisive action.

Bhushan, originally from Bengaluru, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and son when the tragic attack occurred in April. The family believes firm steps are necessary against terrorism, aligning with 'Operation Sindoor,' which they say addresses the anguish caused by terrorism.

Expressing their unwavering support, Bhushan's brother Preetham stated that, despite their profound loss, the family stands behind Prime Minister Modi's decisions. He emphasized the importance of allowing the government to handle such complex situations effectively, trusting in their strategy and international dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025