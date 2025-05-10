Unprecedented Refugee Resettlement Sparks Political Tensions

The Trump administration is set to welcome more than two dozen white South Africans as refugees, a move that comes amid a suspension of most refugee resettlement operations. According to documents, the group, mainly Afrikaners, will arrive at Dulles International Airport, where government officials will greet them.

This resettlement marks the beginning of a larger effort, as stated by White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who highlighted the persecution faced by these individuals based on race. While President Trump's executive order has prioritized their processing, other regions face halted resettlements.

The U.S. decision has sparked tensions with South Africa, which refutes claims of racial discrimination against Afrikaners. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa communicated with Trump, labeling the allegations as false, while the country's foreign ministry voiced concerns over the political motives of the U.S. actions.

